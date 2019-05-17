Its Friday guys and Uche Ogbodo is setting the mood for the weekend with some really dripping hot and nude photos to mark her birthday.

So today Friday, May 17, 2019, happens to be Uche Ogbodo's birthday and to mark the special day, the sexy actress has released some photos which we think will break the Internet.

We don't get to see celebrities go completely nude every day, so when one of them decides to make that daring move, we might as well just applaud their confidence. Uche Ogbodo's latest photos might be received with mixed reactions but we loveeeee them!

Happy birthday to Uche Ogbodo from all of us at PULSE. Uche Ogbodo is one of Nigeria's popular actors who have been in the industry for over a decade now.

Just like most celebrities, she has had her own fair share of controversial moments and statements.

"Sex without orgasm is wasted energy" - Uche Ogbodo says

How good is your sex game? Because Uche Ogbodo believes if you ain't having orgasms during sex then it is a total waste of energy. The movie star made this known via her Instagram page on Wednesday, February 13, 2019. In her post, she said there is no point of going the extra mile when you won't get to the promised land.

"Having Sex is good! But Having An Orgasm is Greater ! Give A Woman An Orgasm! 💥 I always feel like good Sex without orgasm is wasted energy. Hehehe don't blame me but really what's the point? To go all that way and not get to the promised land! Eeeewww! I have also come to find out that most women don't even know what an Orgasm is in the first place, really Sad! . . . .. I am no Sex Teacher or Discover your Body teacher but pls don't be SHY, find someone who can help you discover what an orgasm is, if you are in the 18 - 100 age range ooo not for minors .😁

"My MAIN POINT Today is VIRGINA MUTILATION that inhuman practice done on millions of women in Africa all in the name of Culture & Tradition that takes away the Joy of ever having An Orgasm During SEX... This is Pure Evil! & must be STOPPED! ..Man inhumanity to women . Show Love this Valentine Season & Give An An Orgasm for VAL ❤❤❤" she said.

Even though Uche Ogbodo says she is not a 'Sex teacher' she definitely has driven home some point to those who feel this post applies to them.