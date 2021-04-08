RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

'Who marriage help' - Actress Uche Ogbodo says as she advises single women above 30 not to abort their babies

Authors:

Odion Okonofua

The actress says women should be ready to take care of their children with or without a partner.

Nollywood movie star Uche Ogbodo [Instagram/UcheOgbodo]

Pulse Nigeria

Nollywood actress Uche Ogbodo has advised women who have clocked 30 and above to do away with the idea of aborting their babies even if they are single.

The movie star made this known during live lengthy Instagram chat with her fans on Wednesday, April 7, 2021.

"It's so painful o when I see a lot of girls my age, they don't look beautiful anymore ad they were so pretty. I saw one yesterday I had to go back to the page to refresh...she was looking haggard and old and ugly," she said.

"So who marriage help? If with marriage and the almighty man that you’re marrying, you’re looking terrible, without marriage, who knows how you go look?"

“Please, stop killing your children, especially when you’re of age. Have your kids. If marriage comes, marry oh, if marriage no come, raise your children now.”

“I’m 34. I already have a kid. This is going to be my second child. I have a boyfriend who loves me, I’m happy and I’m having my baby. ”

Uche Ogbodo [Instagram/UcheOgbodo]
Uche Ogbodo [Instagram/UcheOgbodo] Pulse Nigeria

Ogbodo is heavily pregnant for her second child.

She already has a child from a previous marriage.

She got married to Norway-based football agent, Ato Ubby in 2013.

That union crashed 10 months after.

