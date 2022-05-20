RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Uche Odoputa says father had spent 3 weeks with kidnappers, appeals for prayers

Odion Okonofua
The movie star made this known in a video released via his Instagram page on Friday, May 20, 2020.

"Today is the third Friday my father was adopted alongside his friend in Imo state. We've still not found him. We've still not spoken with him. He has still not been released," he said.

"Please let's continue praying for him until something happens. Let's keep praying for his safe release and return from the hands of his abductors. Thank you."

"Friends please join me still in praying for my father Mr Kenneth odoputa and Mr Raphael ojukwu freedom ..#freedom4kennethodoputa/Raphaelojukwu," he captioned the video.

Odoputa had earlier announced via his Instagram page about the abduction of his father and his friend, Raphael Ojukwu.

"Dad we pray for your safe return 🙏 #prayersneeded🙏," he wrote a week ago.

Odoputa is a Nollywood actor and television personality.

In 2007, the actor was arrested by The Nigeria Drug Law Enforcement Agency(NDLEA) for drug trafficking and was jailed for two years and three weeks.

Odion Okonofua Odion Okonofua Odion E. Okonofua is a Senior Entertainment reporter at Pulse. Odion is a passionate writer who stalks celebrities all day. He hopes to own a radio station some day if Arsenal FC doesn't give him a heart attack before then.

