RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

'Avoid people that call you up only for enjoyment not business' - Uche Jombo

Authors:

Odion Okonofua

Uche Jombo serves her fans with a morning motivation.

Nigerian actress Uche Jombo [Instagram/UcheJombo]

Nollywood actress Uche Jombo has advised people to be wary of those who only call them up for enjoyment and not to share business ideas.

Recommended articles

The movie star made this known via her Instagram page on Wednesday, August 18, 2021.

"The friend that you are not making money with… is that one a friend? P.S sorry time zone less at the moment but this is morning motivation for us all!!! E get why🤎❤️," she wrote.

www.instagram.com

Jombo is a Nigerian actress, screenwriter and film producer.

Authors:

Odion Okonofua Odion Okonofua

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

CODA is ‘storytelling’ at its finest [Pulse Contributor's Opinion]

Mediabxng and R & R Entertainment partner to support Nigerian filmmakers

'Avoid people that call you up only for enjoyment not business' - Uche Jombo

Nigerian recording artist Sarai Korpacz debuts lyric video for single 'Eden In Me'

Timini Egbuson breaks silence over allegations levelled against him by ex-girlfriend

'Omo Ghetto: The Saga' is coming to Netflix!

'You were still begging him 2 weeks ago' - Dorcas Shola Fapson slams Timini Egbuson's ex

Bridget Otoo exposes Reverend Father filmed kissing female students (PHOTOS)

Harry Carter: Straight out of South-South [Pulse Torch Vol. 6]