Nollywood actress Uche Jombo has advised people to be wary of those who only call them up for enjoyment and not to share business ideas.
Uche Jombo serves her fans with a morning motivation.
The movie star made this known via her Instagram page on Wednesday, August 18, 2021.
"The friend that you are not making money with… is that one a friend? P.S sorry time zone less at the moment but this is morning motivation for us all!!! E get why🤎❤️," she wrote.
Jombo is a Nigerian actress, screenwriter and film producer.
