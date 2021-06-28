RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Music mogul Ubi Franklin's baby mama Sandra Iheuwa shades ex who told her no man will marry her

Iheuwa is getting married in August.

Ubi Franklin's fourth baby mama, Sandra Iheuwa is getting married and she has a message for the ex who told her she would never get married.

The mother of one and businesswoman took to her Instagram page where she shared pictures from her introduction with Steve Chidi that took place over the weekend.

"My ex told me no man would ever marry me.....and na better man come marry me. Thank God man no be God. May Happiness and Love never leave my home," she captioned the photo.

Photo from Sandra Iheuwa's introduction ceremony
Photo from Sandra Iheuwa's introduction ceremony

Iheuwa is Franklin's fourth baby mama and they have a daughter together.

She is getting married to businessman and owner of Royal Hair, Chidi.

The wedding ceremony is billed to take place later in August.

