Nigerian music mogul Ubi Franklin has said having four children from four different women doesn’t make him a bad person.

In a series of tweets shared via his Twitter page on Sunday, December 6, 2020, the entrepreneur said not having the best relationship with some of his baby mamas shouldn't be used against him.

"Received in my 34 years on earth You can abuse me and call me all sort of names because I had them from four beautiful and brilliant women. I might not have the best relationship with some of them, marriage crashed with one, this doesn’t make me a bad person," he tweeted.

"Many have had abortions, had several boyfriends or girlfriends you don’t know about. You know about Mine because I am a public figure. This might be my own battle, what battle are you fighting or struggling within private? Just always pray to God."

He went on to reveal that he would have taken his life if not for his four children.

"I would have since taken my life if I didn’t have these children. When you talk to Ariella at 15 months she loves food and when you don’t give her she warns you, very beautiful to watch her do that. Zaneta is a power ranger, she doesn’t like food, like her daddy," he added.

"Jayden is a Daddy’s boy, he doesn’t like leaving when he comes to visit, he calls me by my name “Ubi” and when he needs something he calls me daddy. Shiloh beautiful bow legs and cute eyes will get you addicted. This and many more I enjoy from fatherhood."

"I appreciate their mothers for the great work they are doing caring for them in my absence. We might not always agree on everything."

The media guy got married to Nollywood actress, Lilian Esoro in 2015 and they have a son, Jayden, together.

He also has a son, Shiloh, with a South African, Nicole Siyo.

His fourth baby mama is Sandra Iheuwa and they have a daughter, Ariella, together.

His first child, Zanetta, is from a relationship which many speculate was before his marriage to Esoro.

Franklin is a Nigerian music artist manager, politician, entrepreneur, TV show host and the founder of record label Made Men Music Group (Triple MG)