Ubi Franklin recounts how friend's 10-year-old daughter rapped and video tapped

Odion Okonofua

Ubi says the parents only found out after the video was shared on Instagram.

Nigerian music executive Ubi Franklin has recounted how his friend's daughter was rapped, recorded and the video shared on Instagram.

The music exec made this known via his Twitter page on Sunday, April 17, 2022.

"Just got off the phone with a friend of mine His 10-year-old daughter was selected to represent her school at the World School Games in Dubai. His daughter was r**ped by fellow students, video tapped and posted on Instagram and the school concealed it for a month," he tweeted.

"He found out on his own when another parent called his wife and showed his wife the video of his 10-year-old daughter being circulated on Instagram. I have spent the last 1hour listening to confessional statements by some teachers and I am begging this should rather be a dream."

While updating the tweets, the music exec revealed that the school has since suspended the child.

"This school took the girl from her parents that they wanted to conduct a Covid test and the school rather took the girl for a pregnancy test. As we speak the girl has been SUSPENDED from the school. Some things don’t make sense at all," he tweeted.

This is coming barely a few months after a student, Sylvester Oromoni died under controversial circumstances in his school.

Oromoni was a student of Dowen College who died after allegedly suffering from injuries sustained after being attacked by his seniors.

Oromoni died after sustaining injuries following an alleged attack by seniors of the school.

He was admitted to a Lagos hospital on Friday, November 26, 2021, following the attack and confirmed dead a few days later.

Odion Okonofua

