Music mogul, Ubi Franklin has reacted to claims that he is a deadbeat father.

The record label owner was called out by one of his baby mamas, Nicole Siyo on Instagram on Wednesday, April 15, 2020.

In a response to the allegations levelled against him by Siyo, Franklin took to his Instagram story where he penned down a long letter about the love and affection he has for all his children including Siyo's child, Shiloh.

"I'm glad to proudly say that I have never missed out on sending money to my son, Shiloh for his upkeep. I will never deny any of my children. Offcourse I have made my mistakes in life but none of my children is a mistake and I owe them all that duty as a father," he said.

"I love my children and even though distance may sometimes hinder my physical presence as I can't be with them 24/7 due to circumstances beyond me due to work etc, I have ensured never to neglect as a father to them. I love you all, nothing will ever change that. And I will always continue my duty as a father as long as I live.

He went on to brag about the expensive hospital where his Son Shiloh was born, claiming that it is one of the most expensive medical facilities in South Africa.

"Shiloh just so you know that daddy has been there for you since you were in the womb, when you were born, still this day. I made sure you were born in one of the best hospitals in SA without minding how much money I had because, to me, you and your siblings are all priceless. I love you kids.

Franklin's latest comment is coming a few hours after Siyo had dragged him on Instagram.

Franklin has been at loggerheads with Siya since the birth of their son a year ago. [Instagram/UbiFranklinTripleMG] [Instagram/Nisci_]

According to her, Franklin has never called to speak to his child, rather he would prefer to show him off on social media.