Nigerian music mogul Ubi Franklin has narrated how a petty thief almost ruined his son's birthday party.
Ubi Franklin narrates how alleged thief almost ruined his son's birthday party
The alleged thief met his waterloo at the 5-year-old's birthday party.
Franklin and his former wife, Lilian Esoro celebrated their son, Jayden over the weekend as he turned 5.
In a video shared via his Instagram page on Monday, July 19, 2021, the alleged thief was reported to have met his waterloo at the event.
"That’s the Thief. Look out for him wherever You see him. He stole at an event the previous day and he came to try same thing at my son’s party. Thank God we were vigilant," he captioned the video.
The father of four later released a video where he gave tips on how to be vigilant during occasions.
Franklin and Esoro invited close friends and family over the weekend for their son's fifth birthday.
Among those who turned up for the birthday party with their children include Video director Jude Okoye and celebrity stylist, Yomi Casual.
