Ubi Franklin advises young men to learn from his mistakes

Ubi is a father of four children from four different women.

The founder of TripleMG records made this known via his Instagram page on Thursday, April 22, 2021.

''Dear Young Tigers 🐅 Rather than laugh at me today, learn from my mistakes. One reason you are alive to read this is because God has kept me as a sacrificial lamb for you to learn from the mistake a young man can make in life," he wrote.

He went on to advise men not to condone any toxic behaviour adding that when a woman is wrong, she should be called to order.

"Never condone any toxic behavior around you. Learn from this. Dear ladies, feminism is not hate towards men. If a woman is wrong call her bluff and keep it going, this is the height of irresponsibility and demonic manipulation."

These comments came hours after he and his fourth baby mama, Sandra Iheuwa called each other out on Instagram.

Iheuwa accused Ubi of cloning her credit card and also being a deadbeat dad, allegations he denied.

The father of four accused Iheuwa of preventing him from seeing their daughter.