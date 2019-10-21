Fast-rising comedian, Omini Aho, has accused music mogul, Ubi Franklin of allegedly assaulting him.

The comedian made this known via his Facebook page on Monday, October 21, 2019. According to him, he had made a joke about Ubi which obviously didn't go down well with him. Omini Aho revealed that Ubi attacked backstage after his performance at MC Acapella's comedy show.

"The job of a comedian is to find humor in every situation and put it out for the audience, I did a joke yesterday and Ubi came backstage and jacked me, I was trying to be calm because I didn’t want to disrupt Acapella’s show, the next thing was a slap (Gbosa) Ubi don slap Omini Aho, chia, as I wan retaliate Na so bouncer hold us, I think Ubi don bribe the bouncer, I have nothing personal about Ubi before then but now, I have everything personal against him.

"The truth is that the JOKE is always on something or someone, no comedian goes out with the intention of hurting anyone, the aim is to generate laughter but Ubi has shown that his mind is quick to anger as his ejaculation, if we want to go by Ubi’s way, Tubaba would have killed almost every comedian, Donald Trump would have killed almost every comedian, especially in America, open your mind, it’s just a joke. @instablog9ja @thenetng #InstantPrickup #NoHateSpeech," he wrote.

Even though Ubi Franklin is well known for his business prowess, he has been in the news lately over topics unconnected to music or the business world. A few months ago, he came out to clear the air about his relationship with reality TV star, TBoss.

Ubi Franklin finally clears the air about relationship with TBoss [Video]

The music mogul and businessman made this known while granting an interview with Daddy Freeze on his YouTube channel. According to Ubi, he doesn't even know where TBoss resides in Abuja. He went on to advise people to change the mindset of thinking that a man working with a woman means they have a romantic relationship going on.

"I can tell you this, I never asked TBoss out, I have never done anything with her, you know, I don't even know where she lives. I'm not responsible for her pregnancy. I have never in my life gone to her house...you can ask her, I don't even know her house. And she is this kind of person that she does not like to disturb people.

"I can be in Abuja and she would know I am in Abuja and she will not even call me. Maybe if there is work that she needs to do, she would do it and then she goes. We need to correct this perception that if you are working with a girl that means you are doing something with the girl," he said.

We guess with this latest interview, the speculations about Ubi Franklin's relationship with TBoss has been put to bed. A few months ago, TBoss had come out to also deny the rumours of her romantic link to Ubi Franklin.