Twitter user apologises to Mr Macaroni after threatening to kill him

The user with the handle @Lawalt2010 had vowed to kill the comedian if he came out to protest after the government reopened the Lekki toll gate.

In a tweet shared via his Twitter page on Friday, April 1, 2022, the Twitter user said he was sorry for the comments he made about the skit maker.

"I am writing this tweet in response to a viral tweet about Mr.Macaroni...I sincerely apologize and retract every content of the tweet...We were having an argument before I lost it completely and went beyond limits...I have never k!lled anyone & I will never do...I am very sorry!!" he tweeted.

On Thursday, March 31, the comedian shared one of the numerous messages he has been receiving since he objected to the reopening of the toll gate.

"This Macaroni of guy will most likely end his life untimely because of foolish… very senseless unpatriotic bastard… what’s his business with Lekki Toll Gate. I pray I get hold of him tomorrow at the Toll Gate, I will kill him on sight," one of the messages read.

Macaroni joins other celebrities and Nigerians who have disagreed with the government's plan to reopen the toll gate.

According to the state commissioner for information, Mr. Gbenga Omotoso, the Lekki Concession Company (LCC) will open the toll gate on Friday, April 1, 2022, for business.

However, commuters will have access to the toll gate for free for two weeks.

The Lekki toll gate was one of the grounds used for the #EndSars protests across the country in 2020.