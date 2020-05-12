On Tuesday, May 12, 2020, the news of the withdrawal of the police escorts attached to music mogul and businessman, Emeka Okonkwo also known as E-Money broke the Internet.

The businessman who is known for his flamboyant lifestyle is reported to have become notorious for misusing and abusing the privileges of having police escorts.

The news of the withdrawal of the police escorts has since generated a lot of conversation on Twitter.

For many, the businessman shouldn't be used as a scapegoat rather the government should look out for other high profile citizens who are also guilty of abusing such privileges.

Emeka Okonkwo is the owner of the record label, 5 Star Music and brother to Nigerian music star, Kcee.