The death of Nigerian music icon, Majek Fashek was announced on Tuesday, June 2, 2020.

Fashek who is best known for his massive 1988 single 'Send Down the Rain' has been plagued by a mysterious illness in recent years.

The news of the death of the 'Rain Maker' has been greeted with shock from his fans. Nigerians have taken to Twitter to express their thoughts on the life and times of the reggae icon.

For many, his music will continue to live on while for others, he will be greatly missed. Here are some of the reactions on Twitter following the death of Majek Fashek.