Twitter Nigeria drools as singer Chike shares wet swim trunk photo
Chike shares steamy photo on social media.
The music star took to his Twitter and Instagram pages on Monday, May 31, 2021, where he shared the now-viral photo.
In the photo, the singer is spotted shirtless by a beach, wearing a short while showing off his dick print.
The photo has caused a stir on Twitter with fans and admirers drooling over the photo.
Here are some of the reactions on Twitter after the singer released the photo.
