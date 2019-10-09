During the last edition of Big Brother Naija, two contestants who drew so much attention to viewers were Frodd and Esther because of their interesting relationship.

Well, in a recent interview with Wazobia FM, Frodd was asked about his relationship with Esther and gave a very shocking response. According to him, he won't be having time for that relationship, for now, rather he wants to try and make milk out all that he can and make his fans happy.

Since the video from that interview went out, Twitter has been wilding out with a lot of people dragging Frodd for making that statement. So guys, here is how Twitter is reacting to Frodd's latest interview.