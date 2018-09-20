Pulse.ng logo
Twitter is going wild as Wizkid's baby mama drags him on social media

Wizkid's baby mama, Sola Ogudu expressed her dissatisfaction over the way he treats their son and her and Twitter is going crazy over it.

  • Published:
Wizkid play

Wizkid

(Instagram/Wizkidayo)

This is no jokes guys, Twitter is going wild as Wizkid's baby mama, Sola Ogudu drags him all over social media.

Sola Ogudu who happen to the singer's first baby mama shocked everyone when she took to her Instagram page in the early hours of Thursday, September 20, 2018, where she wrote an epistle narrating her ordeal in his hands.

An obviously bittered and angry Sola left no details out as she went as far as posting private conversations she had with Wizkid from years back. Well, it didn't take long before Twitter went into a frenzy as everyone had their our views and perception of the drama between Wizkid and Sola Ogudu.

Singer's Nike 'Star Boy' t-shirt sells out in record time play

Singer's Nike 'Star Boy' t-shirt sells out in record time

(Nike)

 

Wizkid to build public schools, babymama sends school fees play

Shola Ogudu appears to be the blunt type in a comment which hints at Wizkid's abandonment of his fatherly role.

(Instagram/O.Oluwanishola)

 

 

 

 

