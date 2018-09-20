Twitter is going wild as Wizkid's baby mama drags him on social media

news

This is no jokes guys, Twitter is going wild as Wizkid's baby mama, Sola Ogudu drags him all over social media.

Sola Ogudu who happen to the singer's first baby mama shocked everyone when she took to her Instagram page in the early hours of Thursday, September 20, 2018, where she wrote an epistle narrating her ordeal in his hands.

An obviously bittered and angry Sola left no details out as she went as far as posting private conversations she had with Wizkid from years back. Well, it didn't take long before Twitter went into a frenzy as everyone had their our views and perception of the drama between Wizkid and Sola Ogudu.

