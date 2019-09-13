Even though millions of fans of Davido knew he was getting married to Chioma Avril Rowland, not many saw his proposal coming.

When the music star took to his Instagram page on Thursday, September 12, 2019, to announce the news of his engagement to Chioma, we knew social won't be able to keep calm.

As usual, a lot of people have reacted to the music star's engagement to Chioma on social media. From hilarious tweets to that of praise and admiration, Davido and Chioma are going to be in the news for a long time. Here are some of the tweets that are making Twitter go wild since Davido proposed to Chioma that you should read.