If you an 80s or 90s baby and just maybe a subconscious millennial then you must have at one point or the other loved or come across one of R.Kelly's songs.

However, the music icon who has a number of hit songs to his cradle has been in the eyes of the storm over the last decade for allegations bothering on molestation, rape and sexual relationships with underaged women.

A new documentary, #SurvivingRKelly which features some of the women who have come out to speak about their ordeal in his hands has since sparked off a conversation on social media, Twitter to precise.

These tweets posted by people across the globe express the shock at which the once admired music icon had allegedly abused young women at a time when his career was at it's prime.