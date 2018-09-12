Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Entertainment > Celebrities >

Twitter destroys Beverly Osu for 'disrespectful' nun pictures

Beverly Osu Twitter reacts to actress' controversial nun photos

Read Twitter reactions to the actress' scandalous reverend sister themed shoot.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Twitter destroys Beverly Osu for 'disrespectful' nun pictures play

Twitter destroys Beverly Osu for 'disrespectful' nun pictures

(twitter/IamFreddyOne)

Beverly Osu is currently trending on Twitter after social media users destroy her for 'disrespectful' nun photos.

On September 10, 2018, the actress posted pictures from the latest edition of Taylor Live Magazine.

 

For the reverend sister themed shoot, she dressed as a nun smoking a cigarette. In another, she comes across as a sexy nun in a lacy religious habit.

View this post on Instagram

CONFESSIONS #emo#77iP## Taylor Live Magazine#emo#4oCZ##s Latest Issue & a quick chat with the magazine, I decided to be Open and let a lot of bottled up secrets out... See the full spread, visit www.taylorlive.com @taylorliveng #emo#4oCU###emo#4oCU###emo#4oCU###emo#4oCU###emo#4oCU###emo#4oCU###emo#4oCU###emo#4oCU## Cover Star : Beverly Osu Editor In Chief :@seyiitaylor photographer : @photographercharlie Art Director/styling : @infoworldcharming Creative Director : @beverly_osu Creative Assistant : @favo_ths Makeup: @lekeshade Hair: @highdtosin #emo#4oCU###emo#4oCU###emo#4oCU###emo#4oCU###emo#4oCU###emo#4oCU###emo#4oCU## #GOE #covergirl #confessions #Thenun #unpredictable #letitgo #septembertoremember #model #creative #arts

A post shared by THE BEV (@beverly_osu) on

 

Her pictures have deemed disrespectful by social media users who are sharing their thoughts on Twiter. So far, there have been over 5,000 tweets. Check out some of the Twitter reactions:

Twitter reacts to Beverly Osu's 'disrespectful' nun photos

ALSO READ: Meet the Reverend Sisters that are taking over Snapchat

 

Beverly Osu responds

The actress has defended her shoot calling it a "mere work of art." She encouraged people to use their time properly by talking about the ongoing sex abuse scandal in the Catholic church.

She wrote: "I was born a practicing Catholic so I know and take ur faith seriously. People should rather worry and pray for the hundreds of thousands of innocent victims that are rapped and abused by priests all over the world particularly over 1000 victims raped by 300 priests in Pennsylvania than worry over a photo that is a mere work of art…"

Beverly Osu reacts to trolls over controversial photos  play

Beverly Osu reacts to trolls over controversial photos 

(Instagram/BeverlyOsu)

 

The shoot was themed: 'Confessions.' Beverly Osu is a Nigeria actress and model. Beverly rose to prominence after her outing at the popular reality TV show, Big Brother Africa.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Inemesit Udodiong

Inemesit Udodiong is a Religion Reporter at Pulse. A graduate with a degree in English and an unofficial one in human dynamics and psychology. Her interests are God, religions, writing, music, books,movies and sneakers . Reach her via email: inemesit.udodiong@ringier.ng || Twitter & Instagram: @inemudodiong

Top 3

1 Cardi B Rapper exposes her butt while trying to attack Nicki Minaj [Video]bullet
2 Wizkid While singer plans to build Lagos public school, babymama sends...bullet
3 Teebillz Music executive talks about Wizkid and Tiwa Savage's...bullet

Related Articles

Social Media Meet the Reverend Sisters that are taking over snapchat
Shocking 2 lesbian nuns tie the knot in Italy
In USA Reverend conducts funeral ceremony in traffic
In France Nun reveals gory details of recent ISIS slaughter in church
In Bayelsa "I was fed with bread and butter for over 2 weeks" - Rev. sister recounts ordeal with kidnappers
Pulse Opinion Why religion can not unite Nigerians
Pope Francis ‘Catholics, put down your phones during Mass’ — Pontiff
Pastor Adeboye RCCG G.O's son, popular preachers defend Rev Funke Adejumo

Celebrities

Davido
Davido We bring to you singer's NYSC camp diary [Photos] Day 15
Basketmouth
Basketmouth Comedian drags NAHCO staff on Instagram
Beverly Osu
Beverly Osu Actress replies trolls over controversial nun photo
Eucharia Anunobi flanked by other celebrities at her son's remembrance
Eucharia Anunobi See celebrities who showed up at the 1st year remembrance of actress' son [Photos]