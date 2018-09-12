Twitter destroys Beverly Osu for 'disrespectful' nun pictures

news

Beverly Osu is currently trending on Twitter after social media users destroy her for 'disrespectful' nun photos.

On September 10, 2018, the actress posted pictures from the latest edition of Taylor Live Magazine.

For the reverend sister themed shoot, she dressed as a nun smoking a cigarette. In another, she comes across as a sexy nun in a lacy religious habit.

Her pictures have deemed disrespectful by social media users who are sharing their thoughts on Twiter. So far, there have been over 5,000 tweets. Check out some of the Twitter reactions:

Twitter reacts to Beverly Osu's 'disrespectful' nun photos

ALSO READ: Meet the Reverend Sisters that are taking over Snapchat

Beverly Osu responds

The actress has defended her shoot calling it a "mere work of art." She encouraged people to use their time properly by talking about the ongoing sex abuse scandal in the Catholic church .

She wrote: "I was born a practicing Catholic so I know and take ur faith seriously. People should rather worry and pray for the hundreds of thousands of innocent victims that are rapped and abused by priests all over the world particularly over 1000 victims raped by 300 priests in Pennsylvania than worry over a photo that is a mere work of art…"

The shoot was themed: 'Confessions.' Beverly Osu is a Nigeria actress and model. Beverly rose to prominence after her outing at the popular reality TV show, Big Brother Africa.