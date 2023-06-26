ADVERTISEMENT
Tunde Obe celebrates 25th year wedding anniversary with wife

Ibukunoluwa Daramola

The iconic artiste takes to social media with a heartfelt yet humorous 25th wedding anniversary post.

[Twitter/iamTundeOBE]
[Twitter/iamTundeOBE]

In his celebratory post, the entertainer tagged his heartthrob in the caption reiterating their wedding vows where they promised to love each other till they go grey.

"When we got married on the 26th of June 1998, you looked into my eyes lovingly & said, “Emi ni ma lo e gbo”… Well, here we are.. Mo ti gbo, oh! .. Please continue to manage me like that.. I love you to the moon & back, sweetheart", his tweet read.

The couple met during their University days when they joined a band called 'turning point'. During this time Wunmi was a student at the University of Lagos (UNILAG) studying Philosophy, while Tunde was an undergraduate of Lagos State University (LASU) studying History Education.

After the Turning point split up, the two remained friends and kicked it off from there. Together, they sang a duet called Sealed which was such a huge success that they decided to work on an album together.

Tunde-and-Wunmi-Obe
Tunde-and-Wunmi-Obe Pulse Nigeria

In 1997, they got signed by Zmirge and released their debut album the following year. Tunde even appeared in some Nigerian movies during the time.

The veteran artistes, better known as T.W.O have been married since June 26, 1998. They currently have three children: Modesayo, Ricardo, and Andre.

