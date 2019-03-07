The gist is that Khloe Kardashian's estranged boo, Tristan Thompson is not dating the newly rumoured lady, Karizma Ramirez.

According to TMZ, Karizma Ramirez and Tristan Thompson who were introduced to each other by his basketball teammate, Jordan Clackson only went on group dates and are not in a relationship as already speculated by a number of media houses.

It would be recalled that Tristan Thompson was spotted with Karizma Ramirez a few days ago at a spot in New York. Prior to this, they were both seen having dinner about a week ago. These dates, however, sparked off the rumours that they were an item.

But, the sources close to her say Karizma and Tristan Thompson are insisting there's nothing romantic going on between them.

This new development is coming weeks after it was reported that Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson had split after he was caught hooking up with Kylie Jenner's best friend, Jordyn Woods.

Khloe Kardashian splits with Tristan Thompson after allegedly cheating with her sister's best friend

About a week ago, we brought to you the news that Khloe had ended her relationship with boyfriend, Tristan Thompson for allegedly cheating on her with Kylie Jenner's best friend. According to TMZ, Tristan had flown into Los Angeles to spend valentine's day with Khloe and their daughter, True.

A few days later he attended a party where he was spotted cuddling Kylie Jenner's best friend, Jordyn Woods. Sources say the two couldn't get their hands off each other all through the party. Well, it didn't take long before the news got to Khloe who instantly ended things with the basketballer.

There are indications, however, that Khloe is pulling the plug finally in their relationship and might not be getting back with Tristan. This is coming on the hills of the rough and tough times these guys when through on the heels of their daughter's arrival in 2018.