RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Tristan Thompson denies cheating on Khloe Kardashian, issues a cease and desist against IG model

Authors:

Odion Okonofua

Sydney Chase says she had a fling with the NBA star while he was dating Khloe Kardashian.

Sydney Chase, Tristan Thompson and Khloe Kardashian [Instagram/SydneyChaseXO] [Instagram/TristanThompson] [Instagram/KhloeKardashian]

American basketballer Tristan Thompson has taken legal action against Instagram model Sydney Chase who claimed he slept with her.

Recommended articles

The NBA star filed a suit on the podcast 'No Jumper' where Chase made the allegation.

“Yeah, we got a cease-and-desist and deleted it. Honestly, I wouldn’t have posted it in the first place if I knew it was going to mess up a relationship," Adam John Grandmaison host of the podcast told PageSix.

The cease-and-desist, obtained by Page Six, stated that Chase made “numerous false and defamatory statements” about Thompson on the podcast.

“You recklessly allowed Ms. Chase to make outlandish false statements about my client on the podcast without seeking to verify her claims in any way,” the letter continues.

This suit is coming a week after Chase had alleged that she had a fling with Thompson.

She said she cut him off when she realised he was in a relationship.

This won't be the first time Thompson will be cheating on his baby mama.

Recall in 2018 Thompson was caught on camera cheating on his then expectant girlfriend.

A video of Tristan Thompson cheating on Reality TV star, Khloe Kardashian went viral in 2018.

It showed the basketball star making out with two women in a lounge in New York in October, while Khloe was 3 months pregnant.

Jordyn Woods has taken a lie detector test amid the rumours that she had a sexual relationship with her former best friend Kylie Jenner's sister's former boyfriend, Tristan Thompson. [Instagram/JordynWoods]
Jordyn Woods has taken a lie detector test amid the rumours that she had a sexual relationship with her former best friend Kylie Jenner's sister's former boyfriend, Tristan Thompson. [Instagram/JordynWoods] Pulse Nigeria

In 2019, Thompson attended a party where he was spotted cuddling Kylie Jenner's best friend, Jordyn Woods.

Sources said the two couldn't get their hands off each other all through the party.

Well, it didn't take long before the news got to Khloe who instantly ended things with the basketballer.

Authors:

Odion Okonofua Odion Okonofua

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Model exposes chat with married man who offered half a million naira for sex

I still can’t believe I caught my wife having sex with her brother in our matrimonial bed – Handsome man

Here are 7 foods you need to eat for increased sexual stamina

Actor Chris Attoh reportedly remarries 2 years after his 2nd wife was shot dead in the US

Avoid these Nigerian foods to help burn belly fat

4 sex misconceptions that most men believe

Rev Mbaka replies presidency on contract allegation, says he was only trying to help Nigeria

Watch how some residents of Sunyani beat 2 soldiers to pulp

Presidency says it has uncovered plot to overthrow Buhari