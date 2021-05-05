Tristan Thompson denies cheating on Khloe Kardashian, issues a cease and desist against IG model

The NBA star filed a suit on the podcast 'No Jumper' where Chase made the allegation.

“Yeah, we got a cease-and-desist and deleted it. Honestly, I wouldn’t have posted it in the first place if I knew it was going to mess up a relationship," Adam John Grandmaison host of the podcast told PageSix.

The cease-and-desist, obtained by Page Six, stated that Chase made “numerous false and defamatory statements” about Thompson on the podcast.

“You recklessly allowed Ms. Chase to make outlandish false statements about my client on the podcast without seeking to verify her claims in any way,” the letter continues.

This suit is coming a week after Chase had alleged that she had a fling with Thompson.

She said she cut him off when she realised he was in a relationship.

This won't be the first time Thompson will be cheating on his baby mama.

Recall in 2018 Thompson was caught on camera cheating on his then expectant girlfriend.

A video of Tristan Thompson cheating on Reality TV star, Khloe Kardashian went viral in 2018.

It showed the basketball star making out with two women in a lounge in New York in October, while Khloe was 3 months pregnant.

In 2019, Thompson attended a party where he was spotted cuddling Kylie Jenner's best friend, Jordyn Woods.

Sources said the two couldn't get their hands off each other all through the party.