RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Tristan Thompson accused of neglecting child with Maralee Nichols

Authors:

Odion Okonofua

Reports say the Sacramento star could be paying up to $40,000 in child support to each of his baby mamas.

Tristan Thompson and his new baby mama Maralee Nichols [Instagram/TristanThompson]
Tristan Thompson and his new baby mama Maralee Nichols [Instagram/TristanThompson]

American basketballer Tristan Thompson has been accused of abandoning his child with Maralee Nichols.

Recommended articles

According to the NBA star's latest baby mama, he “has done nothing” to support his 2-month-old son.

''Despite news reports stating otherwise, Tristan Thompson has done nothing to support his son,” Nichols’ rep told PageSix.

NBA star Tristan Thompson [Instagram/TristanThompson]
NBA star Tristan Thompson [Instagram/TristanThompson] Pulse Nigeria

"He has not made any attempt to meet their son nor has he provided any financial assistance.”

The statement comes after a report claimed Thompson could be paying up to $40,000 in child support to each of his baby mamas: Khloé Kardashian, Jordan Craig and Nichols.

It would be recalled that the NBA star admitted to fathering Nichols' son a few months ago.

Tristan Thompson and his former girlfriend Khloe Kardashian
Tristan Thompson and his former girlfriend Khloe Kardashian BusinessInsider USA Images

Nichols got pregnant for the NBA star while he was still dating reality TV star, Khloe Kardashian.

Nichols said she conceived the child on the night of Tristan's 30th birthday.

Authors:

Odion Okonofua Odion Okonofua

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Tristan Thompson accused of neglecting child with Maralee Nichols

Tristan Thompson accused of neglecting child with Maralee Nichols

Kim Kardashian allegedly worried ‘someone will hurt Pete’ because of Kanye

Kim Kardashian allegedly worried ‘someone will hurt Pete’ because of Kanye

Churchill Olakunle celebrates wife Rosy Meurer on her 30th birthday

Churchill Olakunle celebrates wife Rosy Meurer on her 30th birthday

Netflix debuts trailer for first African reality show 'Young, Famous & African'

Netflix debuts trailer for first African reality show 'Young, Famous & African'

The Tinder Swindler's Simon Leviev returns to IG on Valentine's day

The Tinder Swindler's Simon Leviev returns to IG on Valentine's day

Kanye West delivers truckload of roses to Kim Kardashian on Valentine's Day

Kanye West delivers truckload of roses to Kim Kardashian on Valentine's Day

Kanye West and Julia Fox break up after his social media meltdown

Kanye West and Julia Fox break up after his social media meltdown

Afia Schwarzenegger ponded with champagne as she marks her 40th birthday (WATCH)

Afia Schwarzenegger ponded with champagne as she marks her 40th birthday (WATCH)

Burna boy hits 200 million streams on Boomplay, becomes first african artiste ever to do so

Burna boy hits 200 million streams on Boomplay, becomes first african artiste ever to do so

Trending

Nigerians on Twitter find humour in Oxlade's leaked s*x tape

Nigerian singer Oxlade [Instagram/OxladeOfficial]

Nelly sends apology to lady who gave him bl*wjob in leaked s*x tape

Nelly

'I'm nobody's ex' - Ooni of Ife's estranged wife, Naomi breaks silence

Queen Naomi Silekunola [Instagram/queen_silekunolanaomi_ogunwus]

Teenagers criticise Zubby Michael’s flaunt of ‘extravagant’ N8m receipt for food

Zubby Michael spends N8m on food. (ThisNigeria)