Tristan Thompson accused of neglecting child with Maralee Nichols

According to the NBA star's latest baby mama, he “has done nothing” to support his 2-month-old son.

''Despite news reports stating otherwise, Tristan Thompson has done nothing to support his son,” Nichols’ rep told PageSix.

"He has not made any attempt to meet their son nor has he provided any financial assistance.”

The statement comes after a report claimed Thompson could be paying up to $40,000 in child support to each of his baby mamas: Khloé Kardashian, Jordan Craig and Nichols.

It would be recalled that the NBA star admitted to fathering Nichols' son a few months ago.

Nichols got pregnant for the NBA star while he was still dating reality TV star, Khloe Kardashian.