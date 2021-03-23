The dancehall artiste is saying that Ghanaians in Ghana should "travel and open your brains". In a video seen pulse.com.gh, he said " those of you who talk a lot but can't afford a ticket to fly, buy your tickets and fly because the fooling is too much".

According to Shatta Wale " Miami hot though but the weather is chilling, work hard and get a visa and come to Yankee, open your eye. When you come to Yankee you go see say eye-opening is a must".

Sharing scenes from his base, Shatta Wale added that "black do your thing you for do as a black man, the white man is doing his things using his mind, open your brains" switching his camera capture the streets, he said, " look, life nkoaaa".

Talking about what has landed him in Miami, Shatta Wale is said that he travelled on a solo trip to the coded location. "That's a real Shatta, I fly, me alone I fly wey I come dey," he said. Watch the video below for more.