Lawani made this known during an episode of a podcast.

Toyin Lawani Instagram/ Tiannah Place Empire

"Carolyn accused me of destroying her marriage about twelve years ago. That was when we were friends. She still went out publicly and said we were not friends. Well, I have proof...I don't have time for her yet," she said.

"My ex is still her ex-husband's friend...she said so many things which I had to put a call through to my ex to clarify. Something that happened twelve years ago, you brought it back to this gathering and in this gathering, you are still pointing out that somebody else is responsible, which means there are plenty people."

Pulse Nigeria

This is coming barely 48 hours after they called each other out on Twitter.

It would be recalled that Hutchings had in one of the episodes of the reality TV show revealed that popular Nigerian blogger, Linda Ikeji was one of the reasons her marriage crashed.

"Your sister was so...you what? You can have a blog but don't hurt people. Part of the reasons my marriage broke was because of Linda,'' she told Laura Ikeji - Linda's sister and housewife on the show.

"I reached out to her, she did not care. Linda lied about my age, I reached out to her, and she did not care. Linda lied that my daughter was for another man, I reached out to her, and she did not care."

Pulse Nigeria

The visibly furious actress also revealed that her daughter has two holes in her heart.

"Don't talk about my daughter. My daughter has two fucking holes in her heart. Do you think I am happy to be divorced? From the very moment I got married, Linda was on my butt."