Toyin Lawani releases pre-wedding photos ahead of nuptials with photographer fiance
Serial entrepreneur Toyin Lawani is getting married.
Well if you didn't know, now you know, the serial entrepreneur is walking down the aisle this weekend.
She is getting married to a fast rising singer and photographer.
As part of the usual tradition that comes with a wedding ceremony, the mother of two has released several pre-wedding photos with her bae, Segun Wealth.
Toyin and Segun have decided to go with #TheArtistAndHisMuse2021 as the hashtag for their wedding.
The couple will be hosting close friends, family and celebrities at their wedding this weekend.
Pulse promises to keep fans updated about one of the biggest celebrity weddings of 2021.
