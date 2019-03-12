Toyin Aimakhu has come out to debunk the rumours going around that she is pregnant.

The actress made this known on Monday, March 11, 2019, when she was confronted with the pregnancy question on her Instagram page. According to her, she isn't pregnant rather she has been under the weather for a while.

"@jasminesarah803 fake news, I am just getting better I was very strong,” she said while replying a fan who said she was pregnant.

'’mamatriplet33_official Sis you are pregnant....congratulations ❤️❤️❤️,” another fan had written. “@mamatriplet33_official Amen I claim it, I am strong and just getting better,” she replied the nosy fan.

This is not the first time Toyin Aimakhu will be denying something that has to do with her personal life. Recall that a few months ago, she had come out to deny the claims that she was engaged to another actor.

Toyin Aimakhu says she is not about to get married to any actor

Toyin Aimakhu wants everyone to stop spreading the rumours of her alleged marriage plans to an actor. In a very lengthy post on her Instagram page on Monday, October 22, 2018, the beautiful and talented actress said the rumours making the rounds are false and untrue. She also said she has been busy working on her career as an actor and her other businesses.

"It has come to my attention reports from some quarters saying that I am about to get married to a fellow actor. This assertion, insinuation, and report is false and fallacious. I have respect for actors but I am not about to get married to anyone who is an actor. I have been busy with my work as an actor, working tirelessly on my TV, my lipstick launch and other businesses.

"The only relationship I have with any man in the industry is purely professional and it is high time we stop insinuating and spreading false rumours when we see two colleagues of opposite sex working together. That is what the job entails and I expect that people should be smarter than this. If and when I am ready to walk down the aisle, you will not be hearing it from the rumour mongers, gossip magazine that are no longer in the city and people hell-bent on cooking up imaginative stories about me. You will be hearing it from me directly. I reiterate that I am not about to get married to ANY fellow actor." Signed: Toyin Abraham #TOYINTITANS," she wrote.

As they say, there is no smoke without fire but let's all give Toyin the benefit of the doubt and desist from giving false news about her marital status.