Kolawole Ajewole has subtly given his take on the dirty feud between his partner, Toyin Abraham, and colleague, Lizzy Anjorin.

Ajewole waded into the war of words by reiterating the need for the actresses to stop misbehaving on social media.

ALSO READ: Toyin Abraham sends legal warning to Liz Anjorin, calls her a pig

In a recent post on Tuesday, September 17, 2019, the actor and director took a trip down memory lane on how he joined the industry and learned the ‘appropriate’ ways to behave and act like a movie star.

In the post, he wrote, “We ought to have use social media for more useful and impactful things and not this misbehaviour.”

Continuing, he wrote, “We are called celebrities because many people look up to us and want to be like us. why are we misleading these people, we are meant to be good teachers and not a bad influence on society. please and please let's have a change mindset to do good, if not for anything for the fact that people are looking up to us in so many ways of life God bless you all.”

Ajewole, who started his acting career under the tutelage of Segun Ogungbe in Abeokuta, Ogun state, worked and had a friendly relationship with Lizzy Anjorin. The two have appeared in more than three productions together. While Ajewole belonged to the Segun Ogungbe caucus, Anjorin belonged to the late Alasari's caucus.

ALSO READ: Lizzy Anjorin responds to Toyin Abraham, calls her a bastard

Earlier on Monday, September 16, 2019, Abraham had issued a legal warning to Anjorin to desist from defaming her else face the full wrath of the law. Abraham, through her lawyers, went further to demand a public apology from Anjorin over some of her Instagram posts and alleged snide comments.

In a long interview with Gboah TV, Anjorin alleged that she has no issues with Toyin Abraham other than her inability to curb her fans.

Anjorin said Abraham has grown her social media followers to attack her colleagues and fail to render help when needed.

She also made several allegations on the place of birth of Toyin Abraham and Kolawole Ajewole’s son claiming the baby was delivered in Nigeria.

ALSO READ: Toyin Abraham denies claims of giving birth in a 'traditional home'

Anjorin insisted that she has a pure heart and that was why she has decided to respond to Abraham.

The actress also alleged that Abraham wrote to the drug law enforcement agency in Nigeria, NDLEA to frisk her when she was traveling to Saudi Arabia.

On Wednesday, September 18, 2019, Toyin Abraham released video of her son’s birthplace and hospital saying she never told nor announced that she delivered her baby abroad.