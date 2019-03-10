The actress shared in a post on Instagram on Sunday, March 10, 2019, her disapproval over several pictures of young women MC Galaxy has been using for a social media campaign mostly asking "if this fine girl were to be a type of soup, what soup would that be ?????"

According to Toyin Abraham, such posts is helping the negative notion that a way for women to get by is to sell their bodies.

"Dear MC Galaxy, what you did asking girls to go naked for 50k is despicable, debasing, and bad in every way.

"You just further strengthen the believe that the easiest way women can get things is to sell their bodies. I sincerely can't fathom what you need or gain from this despicable act when you could have checked in on porn sites," the actress cautions on IG.

She commented that she will rather use her influence to discourage a dysfunction and advises MC Galaxy to consider such a pattern.

Prior to her post, MC Galaxy had made one on Instagram where he congratulated the winner of a campaign he sponsored for N50,000.

In Nigeria, the 2019 International Women's Day celebration happened on Friday, March 8, 2019, and much of the concern was about providing women with opportunities to be able to contribute in national development.