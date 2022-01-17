RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Toyin Abraham surprises her husband with a private performance from Timi Dakolo on his birthday

Nigerian actress Toyin Abraham and her husband, Kolawole Ajeyemi (NAN)

Nollywood actress Toyin Abraham recently pulled a surprise on her husband Kola Ajeyemi on his birthday.

The movie star took to her Instagram page on Monday, January 17, 2022, where she shared a cute video of singer Timi Dakolo giving a private performance to her husband.

According to Toyin, the music star is one of her husband's favourite musicians.

"I got him😝😝😝😝@timidakolo is one of his favorites so I brought him home to wish Oko mi @kolawoleajeyemi happy birthday 🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏," she captioned the video.

Abraham and Ajeyemi got married in 2019.

They welcomed their first child together that same year.

