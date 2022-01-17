Nollywood actress Toyin Abraham recently pulled a surprise on her husband Kola Ajeyemi on his birthday.
Toyin Abraham surprises her husband with a private performance from Timi Dakolo on his birthday
Happy birthday to Kola Ajeyemi from all of us at Pulse.
The movie star took to her Instagram page on Monday, January 17, 2022, where she shared a cute video of singer Timi Dakolo giving a private performance to her husband.
According to Toyin, the music star is one of her husband's favourite musicians.
"I got him😝😝😝😝@timidakolo is one of his favorites so I brought him home to wish Oko mi @kolawoleajeyemi happy birthday 🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏," she captioned the video.
Abraham and Ajeyemi got married in 2019.
They welcomed their first child together that same year.
