The last time Toyin Abraham sat down for an interview, she was still called Toyin Aimakhu, wasn't married and didn't have a child.

Well, just like every journalist, the desire to get an A list celeb on a show for an interview comes with a lot of sleepless nights. So when Toyin Abraham agreed to show up at our studio, we rolled out the drums and masquerades (Joking) to welcome her.

The beautiful actress visited our studio on Monday, March 2, 2020, where we got to talk about her movie career, marriage, and motherhood.

We laughed, paused the interview several times, rolled the cameras, paused again but one thing I enjoyed was her personality and the natural flow during our conversation.

To kick off our conversation, I asked the almost new mum how 2020 has been for her so far. According to her, there were a lot of things to be thankful for which includes her blossoming career and joining the mothers club.

"It has been a beautiful year, I can say it has been one of my years so far. I had my baby late last year so that welcomed me to motherhood and my movie is coming out so it's been a beautiful and wonderful year," she said.

The birth of Toyin's first child in 2019 was celebrated in the media for a long time. I asked the movie star how motherhood has been treating her over the last six months. According to her motherhood is more than the beautiful family photos shown on social media.

"It's not something easy. When I saw Omo T and Omoni I told them that I respect them more now. I think I love and adore them more now. I told Mercy Johnson the same thing, it's not easy. What we see is just pictures, you just see family pictures and videos, it is not easy. But we thank God because I am happy, very very happy but it's not just easy," she said.

To the business of the day, Toyin's decision to continue rolling the cameras for her Alakada Franchise has not only won her more fans but gotten a lot of people inquisitive. We asked her why 'Fate Of Alakada' was special and different from the other 'Alakada' franchises.

"It's a joint production between Toyin Abraham film production and FilmOne. So had a new hand come on board so I had to let the professionals do their thing and it was well scripted this time. I don't need to lie about it as my last two productions had a few issues.

"I took my time this time around because we've been planning since. We were supposed to shoot then I found out that I was pregnant, then I told them I couldn't do anything. So we've been planning for a year now and I can tell you that it was worth it,'' she said.

For Toyin, the very first 'Alakada' movie will remain her favourite because of the memories that it was associated with. According to her, the movie reminds her of her late friend Bisi Komolafe.

'Fate Of Alakada' has an array of not just movie stars but reality TV stars who have become household names in the country. I wanted to find out what the rationale was for picking these guys for her new movie.

"So the movie is a little bit about social media. Myself and Shaggi (Kasali) we were party planners in the movie who started planning parties and all that. They have a reputation of lying a lot. For example, they went to AY's 'Merry Men' movie premiere (We shot part of the movie at the premiere) and lied that they planned the event.

"You know a lot of people when you stuff and put it out on social media, they will send you a DM. That's why you get to see a lot of celebrities. It wasn't like they had lead roles, they only played a few roles in the movie. I don't want to say much so you guys can come out and watch the movie," she said.

Toyin also revealed during our interview that this won't be the last time the 'Alakada' franchise will be showing in the cinemas. According to her, fans have continued to yearn for it so it will only be right to satisfy the desires of her fans.

The series for 'Alakada' was put on hold after a meeting with FilmOne which gave birth to 'Fate Of Alakada' says Toyin. However, she is not taking it away from the table as she hopes to go ahead and make the series if the big bucks or sponsors decide to show up.

'Fate of Alakada: The Party Planner' opens in cinemas April 10, 2020

A lot of people who grew with the Toyin Abraham brand knew her to be Toyin Aimakhu. However, in 2018, Toyin changed her name and that didn't go unnoticed. For a writer like me, even though I had to switch along but I wanted to find out why she changed her name.

"It was because of a family issue. You know a lot of times...because I have seen it a lot on social media where people have speculated if I am married to Abraham but the truth is that our lives on social media are filtered.

"So I will not tell you everything, even if I want to tell you anything about myself, I won't bring stuff about my family to social media. It was a family thing. My dad's name is Abraham Elias Aimakhu. So because of the family thing, they just felt we should change from Aimakhu to Abraham," she said.

Still talking about family, I asked Toyin how she met her husband, Kola Ajeyemi and you all needed to see how the atmosphere in the studio changed. A visibly excited Toyin couldn't wait to talk about how they have known each other for years.

"I have known him for years (Blushes). Every time we talk about him I'm always blushing o. I'm in love (General laughter). We've been in the industry together for a very long time. He is my senior colleague. He is a very good guy, very calm, very mature. What do you expect? He is over 40. He has been my friend for a very long time, however, we started dating in late 2017.

"I was not even serious about it initially, that's why I always tell people 'never say never.' I didn't believe I was still going to get married to an actor. But it has always been my prayer to marry where ever I'm working. When I had issues with last marriage, I made up my mind that I wasn't going to be with any actor but God said this was what he wanted," she said.

The beautiful actress also said her relationship with Kola which metamorphosed to marriage, wasn't love at first sight rather it was a beautiful friendship which started ten years ago.

Toyin Abraham has been able to create this new brand for herself in just two years. The brand is devoid of all the social media drama that we use to see the actress get associated with.

However, in 2019, there was a mild drama between Nollywood actress Lizzy Anjorin and herself which went on for days. Toyin says she is not a drama queen and has only be caught in the web of social media drama because some people are always quick to write about her.

"I have never started a drama. Most time and I repeat because I need you guys to go your stories and check. Most times, a lot of people only talk about me. Its either they are abusing me, calling me out or using my name to clout chase.

"It has always been 'Toyin Abraham's ex' 'Toyin Aimakhu's this or that' it has never been me. And about what happened last year, its a something in the past that I don't want to talk about," she said.

On a final note, Toyin Abraham revealed that the sequel to her popular movie 'Ghost And The Tout' will be coming out later in the year.

However, she advised her already loyal fans and those who have fallen in love with the 'Alakada' franchise to come out to see 'Fate Of Alakada' which will be hitting the cinemas from April 10, 2020.