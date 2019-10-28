One of the cutest photos you'd be spotting on social media today will be that of Toyin Abraham chilling with her baby and sleek car.

Toyin Abraham recently acquired a brand new Mercedes Benz car and social media couldn't keep calm about it. So we guess the actress wants all her 'Titans' to get a clear photo of her new ride.

If you describe this photo as a reflection of Toyin's happiness then you might be totally right. One thing we know for sure is that the actress is having the time of her life with everything falling in place for her.

From getting engaged to welcoming a baby and most recently joining the 'Mercedes Benz Owners Club,' Toyin Abraham can describe her 2019 as one of her best years ever!

Toyin Abraham acquires new Mercedes Benz [Video]

The news of the new car acquisition was shared on Instagram on Wednesday, October 23, 2019, by the movie star's husband, Kola. In a video shared on his page, a visibly excited Toyin is seen test driving the new sleek car.

"Congratulations MUMMY IRE @toyin_abraham. #WGATAP #SONOFMERCY #kolawoleclothings #toyintitans," he captioned the video.

A few months ago she welcomed her first child with fiance, Kola Ajeyemi.