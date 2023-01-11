Toyin Abraham shares Peace Anyiam-Osigwe's last words with her

Abraham-Ajeyemi revealed that the veteran reached out to her following the release of her new movie, 'Ijakumo: The Born Again Stripper,' and encouraged her.

She wrote that the AMAA founder had promised to celebrate her and praised her work ethic.

In her words, "Goodnight ma’am @digitalpmoglobal you chatted me on Thursday just to encourage me and told you will pop champagne for me. You told.me I’m so hardworking and focused. I know heaven gained an angel. Thank you so much ma’am @and I promise to always be focus and continue to be my own competition. Goodnight."

In the screenshot of the private chat she posted, it was shown that Anyiam-Osigwe was sponsoring her students to watch her film in the cinema.

Many industry players have taken to their social media platforms to share their tribute to the veteran who passed away on Monday, January 9.

She reportedly passed away at St. Nicolas Hospital, Lagos, after being in a coma since Saturday.