Nollywood actor and producer, Toyin Abraham-Ajeyemi, has shared her last conversation with Peace Anyiam-Osigwe before her tragic passing.
Toyin Abraham shares Peace Anyiam-Osigwe's last words with her
Many industry players have taken to their social media platforms to share their tribute to the veteran who passed away on Monday, January 9.
Abraham-Ajeyemi revealed that the veteran reached out to her following the release of her new movie, 'Ijakumo: The Born Again Stripper,' and encouraged her.
She wrote that the AMAA founder had promised to celebrate her and praised her work ethic.
In her words, "Goodnight ma’am @digitalpmoglobal you chatted me on Thursday just to encourage me and told you will pop champagne for me. You told.me I’m so hardworking and focused. I know heaven gained an angel. Thank you so much ma’am @and I promise to always be focus and continue to be my own competition. Goodnight."
In the screenshot of the private chat she posted, it was shown that Anyiam-Osigwe was sponsoring her students to watch her film in the cinema.
She reportedly passed away at St. Nicolas Hospital, Lagos, after being in a coma since Saturday.
Obi Emelonye, a film director and producer, confirmed Osigwe's death on his Instagram page in the early hours of Tuesday.
