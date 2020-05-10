Toyin Abraham has for the first time shared the recorded video from her childbirth as part of activities to celebrate Mothers Day.

The movie star and first time mom took to her Instagram page on Sunday, May 10, 2020, where she dropped the video.

According to her, the exciting journey to motherhood was the reason she recorded the scenes from her childbirth.

Toyin Abraham [Instagram/ToyinAbraham]

"Happy mothers day to me and every mother out there. Motherhood is a wonderful journey and that was why I recorded my childbirth and I have decided to share it with you all. To all mothers, remain strong and never forget that you are golden! 💥💥💥❤️❤️❤️❤️," she captioned the video.

For die-hard fans of the actress who want to watch the full video, Abraham says they should tune in to her YouTube channel.

Nigerian actress Toyin Abraham and her husband, Kolawole Ajeyemi (NAN)

Abraham welcomed her first child back in 2019 with hubby, Kolawole Ajiyemi.