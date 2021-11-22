RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Toyin Abraham shares bags of pepper at Iyabo Ojo's mom's remembrance party

Iyabo Ojo hosted friends to a lavish party held in honour of her late mother.

Nollywood actress Toyin Abraham [Instagram/ToyinAbraham]

Nollywood actress Toyin Abraham has taken souvenir sharing at events to another entire level.

The movie star was among the guests who graced Iyabo Ojo's mother's remembrance over the weekend and she came bearing gifts.

Abraham came with a truck loaded with pepper for the guests at the event.

Videos of the neatly arranged bags of pepper have since gone viral on social media.

It would be recalled that Ojo lost her mother, Mrs Victoria Olubunmi Fetuga in 2020.

The movie star hosted friends, family and colleagues to a lavish party over the weekend to celebrate her mum's remembrance.

