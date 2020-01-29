Toyin Abraham has a message for those people who continue to judge people based on their past.

The Nollywood movie star via her Instagram page on Tuesday, January 28, 2020, said everyone has a past and it should not be used to judge them.

"Everyone has a past, some more intense than others. Stop using their past to judge them. Everyone has done something they are not proud of. So when people want to change, support them and help them grow. Stop judging," she wrote.

Toyin Abraham's new message has been greeted with a lot of commendation by her celebrity friends and fans on social media.

Talking about ugly past, Toyin Abraham has had her fair share of a past one wouldn't want to go back to. Recall in 2017 during an event where she got to speak, she shared with the audience her drug abuse history.

Toyin Abraham's drug abuse confession...

The beautiful actress spoke about it while she was a guest at the 2017 edition of Success Story Africa, held at the TLC Auditorium, Lagos. She revealed how she used marijuana and codeine and was involved in other vices. [Instagram/ToyinAbraham]

“You need to stop bad habits. I was involved in a lot of vices and it became worse last year. I abused drugs and I am not ashamed to say it because it’s now a thing of the past. They say codeine makes you high; I took a lot. I smoked a lot and I didn’t even know I looked horrible because I was so skinny.

“If you came to my house last year, you would meet a lot of people and you won't want to leave because we smoked, gossiped about people and what have you. I made a lot of mistakes when I began acting and that was because I did not have plans. I just wanted to be known...read complete story.

This won't be the first time Toyin Abraham would be revealing how she abused drugs in the past [Instagram/ToyinAbraham]

This won't be the first time Toyin Abraham would be revealing how she abused drugs in the past as it would be recalled that during an interview with Broadway TV, the beautiful actress had also spoken about her drug abuse problem and how she didn't expect her marriage to actor, Adeniyi Johnson to end in such a messy way.