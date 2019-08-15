One of the biggest stories you'd be reading today is that of the report that Toyin Abraham has welcomed a baby boy with her soon to be husband, Kolawole Ajeyemi.

The news of the arrival of her baby was announced on Iyabo Ojo's Instagram page on Thursday, August 15, 2019. A visibly excited Iyabo Ojo could not hide her joy as she thanked God for the safe delivery. She went on to announce that she is the grand godmother to the new baby.

"This is the LORD'S doing & it's marvelous in our eyes.....the joy I have been feeling since I heard the news is immeasurable 💃💃💃💃💃💃💃💙💃💃💃💙💙💙💙💙💙💃💃💃 @toyin_abraham welcome to motherhood darling....... may you always be happy, God's blessings will never depart from your new family....... his grace, riches and protection will, always be in your home 🙏🙏@kolawoleajeyemi, thank you!!! ...... Yes!!! I'm a proud sexy grand godmother 😜 💃💃💃💃💃," she wrote.

There have been speculations about Toyin Abraham being pregnant for a while now. Even though she has come out at different times to debunk the news.

However, Toyin brought a lot of attention to her private life when she took down all her Instagram photos a few days ago. That was followed by her pre-wedding photos that were been shared on the Instagram pages of her very close friends.

The pre-wedding photos

Photos from their pre-wedding shoot have emerged on the pages of close friends and colleagues in the industry. First to put up the photo of the newly wedded couple was Nkechi Blessing who couldn't hide her joy over the union.

Next was Tayo Sobola who not only shared a photo of the soon to be Mr and Mrs Ajeyemi but captioned it with prayer quote for the couple. The date for the wedding is not known yet but from all indications, it looks like we will be having a celebrity wedding in the coming days or weeks...who knows.

Toyin Abraham leaves fans shocked as she deletes all Instagram photos

Toyin Aimakhu has joined the list of celebrities who have become notorious for going MIA with their fans by deleting all their Instagram photos. It is not clear when the movie star deleted all the photos from her page but it apparently feels like she must have done it not too long ago.

Before her decision to take down all her photos, Toyin had one of the most beautiful and active Instagram pages with over 3.3 million followers. It is not clear why she decided to delete her photos but maybe she wants to start on a clean slate like the others who have done this in the past.