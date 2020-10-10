Nigerian movie star, Toyin Abraham has joined thousands of Nigerians across the nation for the #EndSars protest.

This is coming barely 24 hours after she was dragged on social media by Nigerians for promoting her movie amid the nationwide protest.

The movie star took to her Twitter page on Saturday, October 10, 2020, where she shared videos from the protest.

"I am more than my movies, I am an instrument for change and a destiny implementer. You can do this. love you all. #EndSARS," she captioned one of the videos.

Abraham's latest action may be connected to the backlash she received from Nigerians on Twitter on Friday, October 9, for promoting her movie 'Fate Of Alakada.'

She was accused of not taking a stance like other celebrities who have been protesting or lending their voices to curb the menace created by the special police unit.