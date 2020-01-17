Popular Nigerian actress and movie director, Toyin Abraham, on Friday shared a post on her Instagram page celebrating the love of her life who just turned a year older.

Toyin who seem to be very much in love with her husband, Kolawole Ajeyemi, shared a photo of herself with her man and accompanied it with a lovable caption filled with eulogies and prayers.

The Alakada film star elaborately professed love for her husband in her post, describing him as the love of her life and the one God used to cover her nakedness.

In her post, Toyin wrote in Yoruba @toyin_abraham "Oko mi, ololufe mi, olowo ori mi @kolawoleajeyemi Happy birthday my love. Ife wa, titi laye laye ni. I love you now and forever”.

Toyin got engaged to Ajeyemi, who is also the father of her baby boy, Ire, in July 2019.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Toyin began acting in 2003, when Bukky Wright, a Nigerian film actress, visited Ibadan to shoot a movie.

NAN also reports that over the years, Toyin has produced, directed and featured in several Nigerian films, such as Alani Baba Labake, Ebimi ni, Elevator Baby among others.