'I don't know Lizzy, I have only seen her twice in my life' - Toyin Abraham breaks down in tears as she addresses issue with Lizzy Anjorin

The movie star broke down in tears while addressing the issue with colleague Iyabo Ojo during an Instagram Live chat.

According to Abraham, she doesn't have a personal relationship with Anjorin and wondered why the actress insulted her son.

Pulse Nigeria

It would be recalled that in 2019 there were reports that Anjorin was arrested by the Nigeria Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) for drug peddling.

Anjorin had alleged that Abraham sponsored the blogs that reported the story.

''Let all the mothers come and blame me for standing up for my son. Let the whole world come and blame me for this. Lizzy is not my friend and I don't know her. How will I know about her movement?" she said.

"I have only seen Lizzy twice in my life. I am speaking up because I want to stand up for my son. If I don't speak up for my son, nobody will stand up for him."

Ojo asked the movie to confirm or debunk the notion that she was behind some blogs that wrote articles to tarnish the image of Anjorin.

"There is no blogger that can mention my name and the only blogger I have spoken with is Instablog and we did adverts with Instablog. That woman just went on and on...she was just insulting my son and my husband," she said.

Anjorin and Abraham have been at loggerheads for years.

It would be recalled that in 2019, the movie stars went on a war of words.

Anjorin accused Abraham of using her fan base to attack her. She also said, Abraham has failed to render help when needed to her colleagues.