ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Toyin Abraham and a die-hard fan shed tears after an emotional encounter

Babatunde Lawal

Toyin Abraham affirmed her affection for her followers and pledged to be a positive example for them.

Toyin Abraham [Instagram/ToyinAbraham]
Toyin Abraham [Instagram/ToyinAbraham]

Nollywood actress Toyin Abraham-Ajeyemi has met one of her biggest fans, revealing the incident as one of the biggest in her career.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

The staunch female fan, identified as Adeola Awokoya, has been a proud supporter and lover of the actress.

A glance at Awokoya's Instagram profile provides an insight into how much the fan loves the filmmaker, as her timeline is filled with photos and captions about the actress and her film; Awokoya has been creating awareness about Abraham’s latest movie, Ijakumo: The Born Again Stripper.

During a recent meet and greet, the fan and the filmmaker finally met in what proved to be an emotional moment, as they both couldn't help but shed tears.

"This is one of the biggest moments in my life as an actress. Today I realized how I impact youths and I promise to always be a good role model to you all. @adeolaawokoya I love you so much and welcome to my world."

Abraham said that this is one of her biggest moments in her life as an actress. It made her realise how she affects young people.

Babatunde Lawal Babatunde Lawal Babátúndé Lawal is a Celebrity Reporter at Pulse. A director and writer who works in a variety of mediums, including theatre, film, and social media. When he is not trying to beat deadlines, he is either seeing a movie or watching a Chelsea F.C match.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Comedian AY advises celebrities to stop seeking validation from social media users

Comedian AY advises celebrities to stop seeking validation from social media users

'A Sunday Affair': EbonyLife's new movie is headed to Netflix

'A Sunday Affair': EbonyLife's new movie is headed to Netflix

Toyin Abraham and a die-hard fan shed tears after an emotional encounter

Toyin Abraham and a die-hard fan shed tears after an emotional encounter

5 African movies and TV series coming to Netflix in January

5 African movies and TV series coming to Netflix in January

'Big Brother Titans': New show set to begin this weekend

'Big Brother Titans': New show set to begin this weekend

Goodluck Jonathan to receive African Icon Award at the African Heritage Concert and Awards in Kigali, Rwanda

Goodluck Jonathan to receive African Icon Award at the African Heritage Concert and Awards in Kigali, Rwanda

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott allegedly split...again

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott allegedly split...again

Rising sensation Oluwamillar taps Paybac Iboro, Emaxee & O'shea for 'Menu' remix

Rising sensation Oluwamillar taps Paybac Iboro, Emaxee & O'shea for 'Menu' remix

Burna Boy visits trenches and crushes on a female soldier

Burna Boy visits trenches and crushes on a female soldier

ADVERTISEMENT
2023 General Election Count Down!
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes
00
Seconds
February 25, 2023
Election Day!
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Burna Boy kicks fan off stage

Burna Boy kicks a fan off stage during his Lagos show

Teni's before and after [Instagram]

'I didn’t want to die' – Teni shares reason for her weight loss journey

Alex Ekubo and Fancy Acholonu

Fancy speaks again, says Alexx told her to sleep with other men

Bimbo Ademoye reveals that her dad took her to her first movie audition.

'I used to think nobody wanted to be around me' - Bimbo Ademoye opens up on deep, personal issues