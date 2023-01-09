Nollywood actress Toyin Abraham-Ajeyemi has met one of her biggest fans, revealing the incident as one of the biggest in her career.
Toyin Abraham and a die-hard fan shed tears after an emotional encounter
Toyin Abraham affirmed her affection for her followers and pledged to be a positive example for them.
The staunch female fan, identified as Adeola Awokoya, has been a proud supporter and lover of the actress.
A glance at Awokoya's Instagram profile provides an insight into how much the fan loves the filmmaker, as her timeline is filled with photos and captions about the actress and her film; Awokoya has been creating awareness about Abraham’s latest movie, Ijakumo: The Born Again Stripper.
During a recent meet and greet, the fan and the filmmaker finally met in what proved to be an emotional moment, as they both couldn't help but shed tears.
"This is one of the biggest moments in my life as an actress. Today I realized how I impact youths and I promise to always be a good role model to you all. @adeolaawokoya I love you so much and welcome to my world."
