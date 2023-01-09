Toyin Abraham and a die-hard fan shed tears after an emotional encounter

The staunch female fan, identified as Adeola Awokoya, has been a proud supporter and lover of the actress.

A glance at Awokoya's Instagram profile provides an insight into how much the fan loves the filmmaker, as her timeline is filled with photos and captions about the actress and her film; Awokoya has been creating awareness about Abraham’s latest movie, Ijakumo: The Born Again Stripper.

During a recent meet and greet, the fan and the filmmaker finally met in what proved to be an emotional moment, as they both couldn't help but shed tears.

"This is one of the biggest moments in my life as an actress. Today I realized how I impact youths and I promise to always be a good role model to you all. @adeolaawokoya I love you so much and welcome to my world."