Tosyn Bucknor finally laid to rest

A funeral service was held today Thursday November 29, 2018, for the late Tosyn Bucknor which was followed by an interment.

  • Published:
Tosyn Bucknor laid to rest

Tosyn Bucknor laid to rest

(Instagram/COSONNigeria)

On-Air personality, Tosyn Bucknor has been finally laid to rest in Lagos.

A funeral service was held at Harvesters International Christian Center located in Lekki which was attended by friends and family members of the deceased.

The service was kicked off by the choir of the church as they entertained the congregation with some melodious instrumentals. It was followed by the opening prayers by Pastor Taiwo Bolodeoku of JoshVille. A number of celebrities where present at the funeral service including, Ali Baba, Banky W, Ebuka, MI Abaga, Kemi Lala Akintoju, Toke Makinwa and a host of others.

The choir of Harvesters International Christian Center singing to the congregation

The choir of Harvesters International Christian Center singing to the congregation

(Instagram/COSONNigeria)

 

The first reading was taken by Tosyn Bucknor's husband, Aurélien Boyer who read from 1st Thessalonian 4:13-18 which was followed by a tribute by him. He went on to eulogise his late wife and spoke about her death has made him have a second thought about taking his religious life seriously.

Tosyn Bucknor laid to rest

Tosyn Bucknor laid to rest

(Instagram/COSONNigeria)

 

The second reading was taken by Funke Bucknor, sister of the deceased which was taken from 1st Corinthians 15:35-50. After the reading, Funke paid an emotional tribute to her late sister.

The congregation singing one of the hymns at the funeral service

The congregation singing one of the hymns at the funeral service

(Instagram/COSONNigeria)

 

The service was anchored by the Pastor of Harvesters International Christian Center, Bolaji Idowu who went on to deliver a sermon where he said Tosyn Bucknor had moved on to eternity and is in a good place.

The congregation at Tosyn Bucknor's funeral service

The congregation at Tosyn Bucknor's funeral service

(Instagram/COSONNigeria)

 

After the sermon, the pastor brought other visiting pastors including Pastor Ituah Ighodaro of Trinity House, Pastor Godman Akinlabi of Elevation Church and a host of others to pray for the family of the late Tosyn Bucknor.

A private internment followed immediately after the service.

