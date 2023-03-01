ADVERTISEMENT
Top 10 most followed Nigerian celebrities on Tiktok

With its unique blend of music, dance, comedy, and more, TikTok has become a hub for up-and-coming influencers and established celebrities alike. It's the latest avenue for millions of fans to get a glimpse into the lives of their favourite celebrities.

Here are the top 10 Nigerian celebrities with the most followers on the platform:

Mercy is a Nollywood actress and social media public figure who has amassed fans from all over Nigeria. She is known for her funny videos on the platform, which usually include her family.

She currently has 3.8 million followers on Tiktok.

Nollywood screen goddess Mercy Johnson Okojie [Instagram/MercyJohnsonOkojie]
As one of Nigeria's biggest music stars, Burna Boy has leveraged his popularity to build a significant presence on TikTok. He shares short clips of his music as well as videos of his fans vibing to his music, helping to keep his followers engaged.

He has 3.6 million followers on the platform.

The young music sensation, Ayra Starr, has made a name for herself on TikTok with her engaging duets and promotions of her music. She also posts some comedic videos, which have helped her build a loyal following.

Ayra is the third on our list, with 3.5 million followers.

Ayra Starr's style is very much alte [Instagram/Ayrastarr]
Popular actress and politician Funke Akindele uses TikTok to promote her movies and collaborate with other celebrities. She stands out for her sense of humor and a variety of entertaining videos.

Funke has 3.3 million followers on the platform.

Nollywood screen goddess Funke Akindele-Bello [Instagram/FunkeJenifaAkindele]
Regina Daniels is a young actress married to a politician. She mostly hops on TikTok challenges and posts videos of her husband and children. She also posts videos of her daily life on the platform.

She has 2.8 million followers on the platform.

Nollywood movie star Regina Daniels [Instagram/ReginaDaniels]
Don Jazzy is the CEO of Mavins Records and a music producer. So, it's no surprise that he uses the platform for music promotion and comedic content.

His videos are a hit with Nigerians, who appreciate his playful nature and engaging content. He is beloved by most Nigerians for his free spiritedness and humble nature.

The Don has 2.5 million followers on the platform.

Don-Jazzy-
In 2021, the actress and social media influencer won the award for "Best Creative Tiktok Influencer" for good reason. She was crowned Mama Tiktok for her viral videos, relatable content, and amusing videos.

She is a trendsetter on the app, and fans are always in stitches whenever they come across her videos.

Iyabo Ojo has 2.1 million followers.

Nollywood actress Iyabo Ojo [Instagram/IyaboOjoFespris]
Multi-award-winning musician Davido has a significant following on TikTok, where he promotes his music and shares short clips from his concerts. His videos are appreciated by fans who love his music and energetic performances.

Davido has 1.9 million followers on the platform.

Nigerian music superstar Davido
Simi is another popular musician known on TikTok for sharing short clips of her music as well as videos of her family and friends. Her playful and engaging content has helped her build a loyal following.

She has 1.6 million followers on the platform.

Simi
Tacha is a former Big Brother housemate and social media influencer who has leveraged TikTok to expand her reach. Her videos are entertaining, engaging, and often comedic. She mostly jumps on trends and advertises for brands.

Tacha has 1.5 million followers on the platform.

Her outfits are always beautiful [Instagram/Tacha]
Anna Ajayi is a celebrity content writer known for her insightful contributions in the field.

