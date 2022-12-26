Top 10 hottest male celebs of 2022 [Pulse Picks]

The men on the list have mystified followers with their appearances, immaculate fashion sense, social media presence, and enviable accomplishments despite their busy schedules.

For this article, the Pulse Celebrity Desk will be taking a look at the hottest male celebrities in Nigeria for 2022:

1. Denola Grey

I think it can be universally acknowledged that Grey is a guy that every woman has a crush on. It’s no wonder, as he’s tall, handsome, sexy, and exceptionally fashionable—all of which the ladies like.

The author and actor is no newbie in the fashion and entertainment spaces. He is a fashion expert who loves to dazzle his fans with his incredible fashion choices.

He is fond of classy looks that are perfect for his hot bod and loves to style his outfits in unique ways that often lead to viral moments online. It doesn't hurt that Grey always looks hydrated and put-together whenever he is seen out and about.

2. Ebuka Obi-Uchendu

This media personality continues to feature on the Pulse Pick list for the third year in a row. He is widely known for his great taste whenever it comes to fashion.

Week after week, the BBNaija star and host was able to leave people drooling over him for his handsome looks, which he takes pride in flaunting on screen, especially with his unique and dazzling outfits on the show.

Off screen, he steals the show at any events he is invited to. Obi-Uchendu's ebony skin complements his body features, making him the stunner that he is.

3. Kunle Remi

The streets will cause trouble if our dearly beloved Saro is not on this list, and if you’ve been tagged as the internet’s playboy, then you must be one of the hottest male celebrities.

This is one man who makes the ladies drool both in real life and on screen (insert 'Anikulapo'); he has had a fruitful year as an actor, starring in major Nollywood projects.

Beyond the screen, he earns a spot on our 2022 "Hot List" for his hilarious videos on Instagram. Who doesn’t love a hot, funny man?

4.Daniel Etim Effiong

Dashingly handsome with a charming smile, Etim, Effiong had a great run this year. Despite having a lot of work time, he makes time to showcase the fact that he is one of the best looking guys in town.

From starring in serials like 'Blood Sisters' to movies like 'Collision Course,' the actor had enough screen time to make him memorable.

The actor also took home the award for Best Actor for his role in the movie 'Kofa' at the 2022 AFRIFF, looking dashing as he sported his perfect smile.

5. Richard Mofe-Damijo (RMD)

Year after year, RMD remains the man, consistently beating men half his age to stay on everyone’s list of Nollywood’s hottest men.

The veteran Nollywood actor continues to feed our eyes with beautiful and stunning images.

He stays on trend, giving us a unique blend of artistic clothing choices and fashionable styles. Either he's rocking a suit or a casual baggy top and trousers, RMD is always a joy to look at.

Earlier in the year, he trended over a TikTok video he made with the popular TikTok content creator Frank Itom, where he showcased his handsome looks, range, and dance moves.

If you ask us, he is the ultimate classy sugar daddy.

6. Rema

Rema is one of the hottest male celebrities. Despite being relatively young, he has had achievements that many twice his age can only dream of, which is certainly an attractive trait.

His boyish looks and charm has the ladies going when he is performing his hits on stage or casually chilling in a selfie online.

With his gorgeous face, dark skin and sexy body, Rema is every girl's dream and a nightmare to their boyfriends.

7. Made Kuti

With a boy-next-door look that could pierce your soul, this Afrobeat artist is undeniably one of the hottest male celebrities in the country. He constantly has us swooning with his simple style. He looks great with his hair pulled back or in an afro.

With eyes that can pull any lady in, his music will keep you entranced. Kuti is not all show and no substance; his incredible talent got him a Grammy nomination this year.

8. Deyemi Okanlawon

Okanlawon checks a lot of boxes when it comes to being one of the hottest male celebrities. He’s tall, broad, dark and also able to make women swoon on screen and off - a superpower many men yearn to have.

This year he’s had many roles on screen, from 'Blood Sisters,' to 'Brotherhood,' and everytime he looks good. He’s cool, calm, collected, and unafraid to give intense emotions to his characters.

9. Ayoola Ayolola

When you think of the perfect husband material, this Nollywood star comes to mind. Whether he is on ‘The Men’s Club’ or ‘Skinny Girl in Transit’, he steals hearts with his smoky voice, dimpled smile, and eyes that draw you in.

With the seventh season of 'Skinny Girl in Transit' set to premiere soon, the ladies can expect to see more of their favorite man (wink).

10. Ruger

Afrobeats artist and Mavin signee, Ruger, is one of the most fashionable artists in the music space. This youngster often has a lot of people drooling over his hot looks and wardrobe choices.

Ruger had a fantastic season this year. With banging releases like 'Asiwaju,' the singer topped charts and had his name on the lips of many fans.

Honorable Mentions

1. Asake

It wouldn’t be a list of the hottest male celebrities without including the celebrity of the year himself, Asake.

His out-of-this-world wardrobe choices served as an influence to many youngsters this year, not to mention his widely-acclaimed music.

2. Enioluwa Adeoluwa

He makes our list of the hottest male celebrities for a variety of reasons. To start, his unapologetic and authentic style sets him apart. He is an undeniably attractive man.

Finally, he is, of course, a talented content creator with a distinctive style that earned him a lot of ambassadorial deals and recognition this year.

3. Efa Iwara

Nollywood star and rapper Efa Iwara jacked up his sex appeal this year with a new sleeve tattoo.

The beard-gang actor has a knack for semi-casual outfits that showcase his physique.