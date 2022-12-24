Top 10 hottest female celebs of 2022 [Pulse Picks]

These women can be considered hardworking, beautiful, resilient, and innovative. Throughout the year, they gave us reasons to continue to love and admire them.

Despite their busy schedules, they continue to dazzle fans with their beauty and impeccable fashion sense.

For this article, the Pulse Celebrity Desk will be taking a look at the hottest female celebrities in Nigeria for the year.

Osas Ighodaro

Pulse Nigeria

This year, Osas Igbodaro is our hottest female celebrity, a fact no one can refute. This year, the beautiful actress won the Africa Magic Viewers' Choice Awards (AMVCA) for Actress of the Year.

As a fan favorite, Ighodaro's name remained on many social media users' lips as the most beautiful celebrity in Nigeria. In fact, several industry colleagues often made posts celebrating the actress' beauty.

She is a perfect blend of hard work, beauty, and talent.

Nancy Isime

Pulse Nigeria

Isime makes our hottest female celebrity list for the second time in a row. Throughout the year, the TV host and actress made us proud by appearing in groundbreaking films such as 'Blood Sisters', as well as honing other aspects of her career.

Isime stayed at the top of her game without failing to serve us a dose of her beautiful self, fashion sense, and hotness.

Tems

Pulse Nigeria

If landing the cover of 'Dazed' magazine doesn't earn one the right to be on this list, we wonder what does!

Temilade Openiyi is one of the women who expertly combines beauty with incredible talent.

Helping to elevate the industry to a global level, she got nominated for several awards this year, including a Grammy.

Away from her music, she occasionally had the internet in a chokehold with her stunning photos.

She is not just a boss; she is a boss with a charming body. This diva is definitely at the top of her game, and everyone knows it.

Ayra Starr

Pulse Nigeria

This young lady right here is the definition of the popular phrase "young and getting it." Starr is one of the biggest music stars in the country at the moment.

With hit songs like 'Rush' and 'Bloody Samaritans,' the youngster has put herself on a pedestal as a talent to look out for.

Beyond her musical prowess, Starr has been able to wow us with her beauty and her hot body. The singer regularly gives us pictures to drool over.

It's safe to say that we admire the singer as much as we enjoy the music.

Toke Makinwa

Pulse Nigeria

Every now and again, the gorgeous media personality served us back-to-back images to drool over.

Her beauty, coupled with her unique sense of style, makes her stand out. This year, Makinwa dropped the mic as an OAP and started her own podcast, 'Toke Moments.'

This podcast has served as a platform for entertainment, information, and her beautiful looks.

Tiwa Savage

Pulse Nigeria

As the entertainment powerhouse that she is, Savage is not ready to drop the baton as one of the hottest in the celebrity space.

This year, the singer landed on the covers of magazines and served us several beautiful photographs that earned her a place on this list.

From looking ravishing in baggy 2-piece jeans to being absolutely stunning in a red leather suit, Savage killed everything she wore this year, and we love it for her.

Sharon Ooja

Pulse Nigeria

Ooja is another beautiful person on this list who has managed to strike the perfect balance between career excellence and being a beauty goddess.

This year, the actress featured as the lead character in the remake of the 1994 classic, 'Glamour Girls.'

When she was not acting, she was serving enviable looks online.

Ini Dima-Okojie

Pulse Nigeria

This melanin superstar exudes beauty in all ramifications, whether she is on screen, on the red carpet, or in a chill selfie.

The actress had a busy year as well, as she's always in one film or another, but that didn't stop her from serving us her beauty hotter and hotter.

A peek at her Instagram page will give a full insight into just how beautiful she is and why she deserves a spot on this list.

Bimbo Ademoye

Pulse Nigeria

This is one celebrity who doesn't mind getting dirty or ugly for her work. A look past that would give you an insight into the beauty that lies within this celebrity.

Ademoye's name was on everyone's lips following her infamous role as Arolake in Kunle Afolayan's ‘Anikulapo.’

This celebrity is confident in her skin, beautiful, with an adequate blend of beauty, and she is getting the most from her talent.

Yemi Alade

Nigerian Singer Yemi Alade Pulse Live Kenya

Alade is a talented vocalist who consistently outperforms practically everyone in the music business thanks to her songs as well as her flawless beauty and personality.