On Sunday, March 22, 2020, the world celebrated Mothers Day and Toolz got a cute message from her husband, Captain Tunde Demuren to celebrate the special day.

Rumour has it that Toolz and Captain Tunde Demuren's marriage is facing hard times.

The pilot took to his Instagram page where he penned down a cute message to his wife and mother of his son.

"Happy Mothers Day 💓! Thank you for all you do for us. We Love and appreciate you!" he wrote.

She responded with a very cute message; "Thank you Daddy Chairman! Please can you follow me back on IG now?''

Toolz and hubby, Captain Tunde Demuren welcomed their first child back in 2018. The couple welcomed their son, Asher in fall away United Kingdom. [Instagram/ToolzO]

The couple has been following each other on Instagram despite Toolz' post.

Toolz had sparked off rumours of cracks in her marriage with Captain Tunde Demuren after she yanked off his name from her Instagram profile.

It is not clear when the On-Air personality took down the name of her husband from her Instagram profile.

A close look at her page indicates that she has changed her name to simply 'Toolz.'

However, the rumours that the couple has unfollowed each other on Instagram are untrue.

Toolz still has all their photos intact.

Toolz Oniru and Tunde Demuren's pre-wedding photo

Since she changed her profile name, there have been wide speculations of cracks in the admired marriage.

Toolz and Tunde Demuren wed in Dubai

Toolz and Tunde are yet to release any official statement as to the status of their marriage.

The couple got married in May 2016 in an elaborate wedding which was held in Lagos and Dubai. They welcomed their first child in 2018.