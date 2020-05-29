Tolu 'Toolz' Oniru and her hubby, Captain Tunde Demuren are celebrating their fourth wedding anniversary.

The couple took to their Instagram pages on Thursday, May 28, 2020, where they declared their undying love for each other.

For Toolz, the only person she will be spending the rest of her life with is Tunde.

Toolz and hubby, Captain Tunde Demuren welcomed their first child back in 2018. [Instagram/ToolO]

"You're the only one I want to annoy for the rest of my life 🤣 Happy Anniversary Daddy Chairman! Love you fierce!" she wrote.

While Tunde gave a rendition of popular music group, Styl Plus' hit song 'Four Years.'

"Verified 🎼🎼🎼🎵🎵🎶🎶 4 Years don waka/ we still dey carry go/nobody go, solo🎶🎶🎵🎼🎼 Love, you T #Tsquared4Eternity," he wrote.

Happy anniversary to the Demurens from all of us at Pulse.