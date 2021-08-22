RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Tonto Dikeh's new man makes u-turn as he fails to address cheating rumours

Odion Okonofua

The activist disappoints Nigerians as he fails to address cheating rumours.

Tonto Dikeh and her new man Prince Kpokpogri

Nollywood actress Tonto Dikeh's lover, Prince Kpokpogri, has disappointed many after he failed to address the cheating allegations levelled against him.

Kpokpogri was accused of cheating on the movie star after a leaked audio recording was released.

In a post shared via his Instagram page on Sunday, August 22, 2021, the activist who had promised to explain his side of the story made a u-turn.

"For those waiting for clarification, is Instagram my father company that am coming to defend his business ??? Abeg make I go London go enjoy live premier league jare. Fake news and audio," he wrote.

Kpokpogri was heard talking with a lady about his cheating escapades in the leaked audio recording.

The conversation also highlighted the movie star and her unrepentant drinking and smoking habits.

Dikeh has remained silent about the cheating allegations levelled against her new man.

Odion Okonofua

