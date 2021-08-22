Tonto Dikeh's new man makes u-turn as he fails to address cheating rumours

Kpokpogri was accused of cheating on the movie star after a leaked audio recording was released.

In a post shared via his Instagram page on Sunday, August 22, 2021, the activist who had promised to explain his side of the story made a u-turn.

"For those waiting for clarification, is Instagram my father company that am coming to defend his business ??? Abeg make I go London go enjoy live premier league jare. Fake news and audio," he wrote.

Kpokpogri was heard talking with a lady about his cheating escapades in the leaked audio recording.

The conversation also highlighted the movie star and her unrepentant drinking and smoking habits.