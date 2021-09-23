RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

'It is a taboo to sleep with a married Isoko woman' - Kpokpogri comes to Janemena's defence

Kpokpogri says Janemena shouldn't be dragged into his rift with Dikeh.

Prince Kpokpogri, Janemena and Tonto Dikeh [Instagram/Kpokpogri] [Instagram/Janemena] [Instagram/TontoDikeh]

Tonto Dikeh's ex-boyfriend Prince Kpokpogri has come to the defence of IG dancer Janemana after he was accused of having her sex tapes.

In a post shared via his Instagram page on Thursday, September 23, 2021, the activist cleared the air on his relationship with the popular Instagram dancer.

"Yes! Beyond going to her shop opening years back, our relationship has only been on phone. We have been family friends for years and the husband is someone that’s close to me," he wrote.

"It is a taboo where I come from to sleep with a married woman, even though I am still single, worse of all, with a married Isoko lady who will pay the ultimate price if she does that.

"Do not drag her and any other name in your imagination into our ship that has long sank. I have lived and living a clean life. No amount of blackmail can pull me down."

Kpokpogri's post came hours after Dikeh alleged that he was in possession of Janemena's sex tapes and those of several celebrities.

