In a post shared via his Instagram page on Thursday, September 23, 2021, the activist cleared the air on his relationship with the popular Instagram dancer.

"Yes! Beyond going to her shop opening years back, our relationship has only been on phone. We have been family friends for years and the husband is someone that’s close to me," he wrote.

"It is a taboo where I come from to sleep with a married woman, even though I am still single, worse of all, with a married Isoko lady who will pay the ultimate price if she does that.

"Do not drag her and any other name in your imagination into our ship that has long sank. I have lived and living a clean life. No amount of blackmail can pull me down."